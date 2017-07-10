Village actors to open action packed festival in Ribchester

‘Poison in the Parish’ performed by The Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society (RATS) will open this year’s Ribfest on Monday (July 17) at 7pm.

This original promenade piece, written by Ribchester’s own Bridget Rabbitts and directed and produced by Viki Mason and Charlotte Green sees colourful village characters weave a tapestry of intrigue and delight against a backdrop of Ribchester Roman heritage.

The Rev Dr Wulstan Stalwart is delighted to welcome the renowned archaeologist Professor Amy Buckeridge back to Ribchester, but not everything is as it seems and the past comes back to haunt them.

This murder mystery, performed at various Ribchester locations with a cast of seven adults and 17 young people, promises to be a big hit with RATS audiences and Ribfest newcomers alike and will also be staged on July 20 at 7pm and July 22 and July 23 at 5pm, starting from The White Bull.