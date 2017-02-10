The Chef Show; Dunsop Bridge Village Hall

Ragged Edge Productions is serving up a delicious slice of theatre, mixed in with a cookery demonstration.

In The Chef Show - written by Nick Ahad and directed by Stefan Escreet - father and son, Abdul and Kamal, are having a nightmare of an evening in their restaurant while also having to decide on the future of the curry house. Will Kamal carry on the family business or is this the end?

A Ribble Valley chef will join the cast on stage for a spicy cooking demonstration, after which the audience will have a chance to share food and chat with the players.

“The Chef Show was originally inspired by an event in my local village hall and it's been a delight to make a show that will be seen in similar venues right across the North," said Escreet. "Our partnerships with local restaurants and takeaways are crucial and the enthusiasm and generosity of the owners and staff have been really encouraging. We're hoping the audience will have a great night out and learn a little about the people running these businesses in the community.”

The show will take place tomorrow at Dunsop Bridge Village Hall at 7-30pm.

For more information or to book tickets, please visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk. Alternatively, contact Sue Robinson by emailing hello@spotonlancashire.co.uk or calling 01254 660 360.