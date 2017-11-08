Competition: Win a family ticket to see Around the World in 80 Days at The Lowry Theatre, Salford

Grab some adventure and a spot of culture this Christmas as The Lowry in Salford unveils a cracking production of Around the World In 80 Days.

The show in The Quays Theatre is set to be a real festive winner and today there is a family ticket (for four people) to see the show on Friday, December 8th at 7 p.m.

Mysterious and fabulously wealthy Phileas Fogg takes the gamble of his life and wagers his life’s fortunes so that he can circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days.

And you can join him and his loyal valet Passepartout as they set sail from the misty alleys of Victorian London to the exotic subcontinent and the Wild West in a race against the clock.

Produced by Theresa Haskins, this top production embarks on a six month UK tour which includes the Christmas stop off at The Lowry.

A cast of just eight play more than 125 characters in this imaginative, high-spirited escapade which also includes six trains, five boats, four fights, three dances, two circus acts and an elephant!

Sounds fun doesn’t it!. To enter the competition, send your details along with the answer to the question below by Monday, November 27th.

How many days did it take Phileas Fogg to circumnavigate the globe?

Click here to enter

Win a family ticket to see Around the World in 80 Days at The Lowry Theatre, Salford, which runs from December 5th until January 7th. For more information and ticket prices and availability, log onto www.thelowry.com

Follow me on Twitter @Emojiadventurer