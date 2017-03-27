California Calling for the Players

Take a trip to California via Rossendale in a hilarious new stage production.

Neil Simon's "California Suite" is the latest production from the Rossendale Players, a four-part comedy confection as only Neil Simon can write it and directed by David Rhodes.

Four couples arrive in turn from London, Philadelphia, Chicago and New York and separately inhabit a Beverly Hills hotel suite, bringing along their problems, anxieties, and comical marital dilemmas.

A cast of four actors play the various different couples in each playlet within, with the fifth cast member Laura Redfearn making a return to the players stage as Bunny in "Visitor from Philadelphia".

Kathryn Bland and Kevin Clarke make up one of the two couples cast and Helena Rose Soule and Martyn Frost take on the second.

David Rhodes last directed the successful comedy "Breezeblock Park" and return to make the audience likely laugh out loud again.

If you like a night out that will make you laugh while enjoying a drink in a cosy, homely environment this show is one for you. There is also small bar and a coffee lounge.

To ensure yourself a seat in Rossendale's quaint little theatre waste no time checking in to California Suite at The new Millenium Theatre Waterfoot.

The show runs from Saturday April 1st finishing with the final performance Saturday April 8th with shows every night from 7-30pm, excluding Monday. All tickets are £9 available by calling 01706 228720 or in person from Watts News(next door to the theatre) or from Ticket Source.