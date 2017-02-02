Ancient Greece comes to Clitheroe

A single performer will play a cast of thousands in a humourous adaptation of Homer's Ancient Greek epic poem The Odyssey in Clitheroe this month.

David Mynne, of Rabbit Theatre, will take his loose adaptation of the poem to Clitheroe Library on Friday, February 24th at 7pm, with tickets for the show, which is suitable for ages 12+, available directly from the venue, or by emailing clitheroe.library@lancashire.gov.uk.

Title, "The Odyssey (Greek Stuff!)”, the show is based on The Odyssey, considered to be the second oldest piece of Western literature in existence, with David Mynne - known for his work with renowned Cornish theatre company, Kneehigh - presenting an entertaining take on the classic tale.

Having previously done the same with Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations” and Bram Stoker’s “Dracula”, David's skill with just a few simple props, a rubber face, and clear and concise storytelling fills the stage with drama and delight.

A host of exciting characters – including a Cyclops, a six-headed monster, and the sea god Poseidon – conjure up a storm to keep audiences on the edge of their seats as part of Spot On Lancashire’s spring season of touring, taking professional arts events to venues across the county.

Speaking ahead of the tour, David Mynne said: “I’ve always done big, classic stories and it was the idea of stripping a really epic journey right down to a one-man performance that appealed to me. I’ve kept it very silly but there’s still some lovely poetry in there courtesy of Anna Maria Murphy.

“Rural touring was my first love of the theatre and I was doing it when it first got going around 30 years ago. I love walking in not knowing if it’s going to be an audience of 20 or 120, there’s the warm atmosphere and the chance to talk to the audience afterwards that you don’t get in a theatre.

"I’ve got so many amazing stories over the years that I’d love to do a show about rural touring! When I was touring “Dracula”, a genuine Transylvanian came to see the show in a village hall in the middle of Dorset!”

For more information on the show or to see the full Spot On spring programme, visit www.spotonlancashire.co.uk. Alternatively, contact Sue Robinson by emailing hello@spotonlancashire.co.uk or calling 01254 660 360.