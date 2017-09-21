Am-dram romp is a chapter of chaos

The show must always go on - but one haughty author is doing his best to throw a spanner in the works in this hilarious play.



Clitheroe Parish Church AODS will burst on stage in a storm of chaos in its staging of Play On! by Rick Abbot next month.



In this three-act romp, an am-dram theatre group desperately attempts to stage a play in spite of maddening interference from the scriptwriter - and the consequences will have audiences in stitches.



Taking the director’s seat is Damian Marsh who will bring the show to the stage from Wednesday to Saturday, October 18th to 21st at 7-30pm nightly at St Mary’s Centre, Church Street, Clitheroe.



Tickets are priced at £8 and can be booked by visiting www.thopera.co.uk