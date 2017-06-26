A jam packed week of music and arts in Ribchester

RIBFEST returns to Ribchester this year with a tremendous line-up.

After winning Ribble Valley Tourism’s ‘Event of the Year’ award 2016, festival organisers Ribcaged Productions has organised another jam packed week of music and arts, promising something for everyone.

Artistic director Owen Phillips says: “We are delighted to be returning with RIBFEST again this year. Our focus is to promote talented young performers, encourage local people to get involved and engage local young people. We have a wide range of acts with all sorts of music, from classical, jazz and blues and once again Ribchester Rovers are raising funds for their pavilion with ‘Rock on The Rec’.”

RIBFEST continues the legacy of the former Ribchester festival which closed in 2015, Ribcaged having picked up the baton, founding a festival with ‘something for everyone’.

This year RIBFEST has outstanding folk duo Josienne Clark and Ben Walker, BBC Radio 2 folk award nominees, on Friday, July 21 and the Zelkova Quartet from the Royal Northern College of Music on Sunday, July 23 and many more besides.

There will also be four opportunities to see Ribchester Amateur Theatrical Society’s family friendly, murder mystery promenade production ‘Poisin in the Parish’ written by a resident and set in the village.

RIBFEST is from July 17-23 and tickets are available from the website or via info@ribcaged.co.uk.