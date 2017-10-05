Take a spin on the wild side with Keira

A feisty dancer is bursting bubbles with her stunning show this month.



Keira Martin is weaving song, music and Irish dance in Here Comes Trouble to shatter stereotypes and challenge labels.

The Barnsley performer will offer up a taste of Yorkshire, Ireland and Jamaica as she shares hard-hitting and heart-warming chapters of her life.

The show will whirl into Read on Friday, October 20th at 7-30pm and will take place at United Reformed Church. Doors will open at 7pm.

Tickets are £8 for adults and £5 for young people up to sixth form age and can be booked by calling Roger Hirst on 01200 428742 or Geoff Hodbod on 01200 443739.