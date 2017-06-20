Simonstone eatery serves up new charity initiative

Fans of rag pudding have not only been enjoying their favourite dish at Simonstone’s Higher Trapp Hotel, but have also been raising money for a regional cancer charity.

The Higher Trapp Country House Hotel, which is part of the Best Western Lavender Hotels group, has just completed a year-long charity fundraiser for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which supports world -lass cancer treatment throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria.

For every rag pudding sold in Fitzy’s at the Trapp in the last 12 months, the hotel has donated £1 to the charity. As diners scoffed their way through more than 1, 200 rag puddings, staff have now presented the charity with a cheque for £1,212.

Jamie Proctor, general manager at the hotel, said: “Rag pudding is a traditional Lancashire dish and has been a favourite on our menus for many years now. We were delighted to support this particular charity – it is helping people who are dealing with cancer while also raising funds for some ground-breaking projects.” Dan Hill, head of fundraising for Rosemere, said: “It’s great that the Higher Trapp has given its menu such food for thought!”