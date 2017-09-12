New BBC show is looking for your foodie ideas

If you have a burning idea for the next big thing in restaurants, now's your chance.

The show producers are looking for talented would-be restauranteurs to pitch their ideas, meals and brand to the UK’s biggest food and beverage investors for an exciting new business series for the BBC.

If selected you will get to trial-run your concept in a pop-up restaurant and the opportunity to impress some of the best names in the business for the chance of a life-changing investment.

Do you have an exciting restaurant idea? Is money your only missing ingredient?

Applications can be made here

Thinking caps on and be quick though, as the offer closes on 29 September 2017