Musketeers of rock performing at Clitheroe Library

Thundering into the village are three musketeers of rock.

Montreal Guitar Trio is an award-winning force to be reckoned with. And now the band is crossing the Atlantic to rock audiences in Clitheroe.

Canada's Marc Morin, Glenn Lévesque and Sébastien Dufour have performed in prestigious venues across the globe, diversifying their sound in a number of forms to scoop the 2011 Opus Award for Concert of the Year in the Jazz & World Music category.

Their mad skills have electrified legendary venues like the Concertgebouw in Amsterdam and the BB King Blues Club In New York City.

And now audiences can watch the same magic unfold at Clitheroe Library on Tuesday at 7pm.

To book, drop into the library or send an email to clitheroe.library@lancashire.gov.uk

For more details see www.spotonlancashire.co.uk or contact Sue Robinson on hello@spotonlancashire.co.uk or 01254 660 360.