Relive the 80s

Go back to the Eighties with The A:Ts.

Tribute band The A:Ts will be in Chipping this weekend to play the best hits from the 1980s and take everyone back to what some say was the greatest decade of pop music.

The band will be heading to Chipping Village Hall this Saturday, November 10 to play at the event in aid of the village’s St Mary’s Primary School, helping to raise funds for a new infants’ playground.

Lead singer Ian Helm said: “We are based in Clitheroe so we’re really looking forward to playing at Chipping Village Hall.

“We play all over the country so it’s nice to be somewhere local, especially when it’s for such a good cause.”

Mary Morris, headteacher of St Mary’s, shared her enthusiasm for the forthcoming event and said: “Our annual tribute band events are the highlight of our fundraising year and we always appreciate the keen support we get not only from the village but also Longridge, Clitheroe and other villages in the area.

“We are sure that The A:Ts will bring a burst of colourful nostalgia and we can’t wait to hear them live.”

The A:Ts are said to have a fantastic repertoire of hits from the decade covering acts such as Duran Duran, Soft Cell, Dire Straits and more.

Tickets are £9 per person (over 16s only) and are available from St Mary’s school office, Chipping farm shop and Brabin’s Shop in the village.

Fancy dress is also optional and there will be prizes for the best group and best individual.