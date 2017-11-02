Musical magic at classical concert

Prepare for a magical evening when three of the world's top classical musicians bring together the guitar and the violin in perfect harmony.



Retorica - violin players, Harriet Mackenzie and Philippa Mo - for whom, the whole world is a stage, are teaming up with guitarist Martin Fogel for a fabulous night of music.

Clitheroe audiences can indulge in a delicious programme of CPE Bach, Telemann, J. S. Bach, Prokofiev, Shostakovich and Sarasate as the trio serves up an unusual but wonderful pairing of musical talent.

The virtuoso duo is a favourite in China, having been celebrated by the Beijing National Centre for the Performing Arts. It said: “They were a perfect pair in their performance; sometimes it was like an intimate dialogue between two sisters and at times like two warriors in battle.”

Joining them on stage is one of the most prominent guitarists to emerge from Sweden in recent years. Martin, like Harriet and Philippan, was awarded an Associateship of the Royal College of Music in 2015 for services to music.

The show, hosted by Clitheroe Concerts Society, will be on stage on Wednesday at 7-30pm at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School, York Street. Doors open at 7pm. Entry should be from York Street and there is plenty of free parking.

More information is available at www.clitheroeconcerts.org where tickets (£15) can be bought.

Seats can alternatively be booked at the Tourist Information Centre at the Platform Gallery and on the door on the night, subject to availability.