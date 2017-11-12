Music review: Turnpike Troubadours’ “A Long Way From Your Heart’’

Fantastic name – fantastic album! Acclaimed Oklahoma roots-rock powerhouse Turnpike Troubadours are on to a winner here.

Produced and engineered by Grammy-winner Ryan Hewitt of the Red Hot Chili Peppers fame, it follows fast on the footsteps of lauded third album.

The theme running through “A Long Way From Your Heart’’ is resilience during difficult circumstances, as the album opener “The Housefire’’ shows and the subjects in the songs are composite characters based on real people.

Some tracks have a deeply personal feel, such as the poignant, but upbeat “Pay No Rent’’ or country/folk ditty “Oklahoma Stars’’.

Turnpike Troubadours’ “A Long Way From Your Heart’’ released on November 24th , www.thirtytigers.com

