Music review: Jake Owen’s Greatest Hits

American singer Jake Owen kicks off his new album in style with “Yee Haw’’ a tub-thumping song to get you in the mood for some fun.

He slows down a bit with “Don’t Think I Can’t Love You’’, before the speed picks up again. The 13 track collection features two brand new songs co-penned by Owen called “Subliminal Lover’’ and “Long As You’re In It’’.

The Greatest Hits album features the storybook of Owen’s career which has seen six US number one hits and is a tribute to his high-energy performances and laid-back style.

Jake Owen’s Greatest Hits, released on November 24th . Check out jakeowen.net

Follow me on Twitter @Emojiadventurer

