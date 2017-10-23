Kim Wilde's first UK tour in 30 years will come to Preston

Kim Wilde has announced her first full UK theatre tour in 30 years.

The singer will embark on a 19-date string of shows across England, Scotland and Wales next spring to coincide with the release of her 14th studio album Here Come The Aliens.

The tour arrives at the Preston Guildhall on Thursday April 12.

The record follows the British singer's last release Wilde Winter Songbook in 2013 and Snapshots in 2011.

Best known for 1980s hits Kids In America and You Keep Me Hangin' On, the 56-year-old said: "I'm really excited to be announcing a new tour. I don't think I've toured the UK for over 30 years so I can't wait to play this brand new show with my fantastic band.

"We are going to be playing my biggest hits and some fabulous tracks from the new album which is coming out next spring. We can't wait."

Tickets go on general sale at 9am next Friday from www.ticketmaster.com.