In pictures: Valley jazz festival is hailed a success

Almost 500 musicians performing 53 gigs made this year’s Ribble Valley Jazz Festival the biggest and best yet.

The five-day extravaganza, which is in its eighth year, saw musicians ranging from ages five to 85, take over the town to celebrate the best of world-class British jazz talent.

Jazz musicians entertained the crowds

Clitheroe remained the primary location for the festival, with a rich programme of events and activities in the streets and venues of the town to rival many of the UK’s major jazz festivals.

Holmes Mill – a new venue on the programme – proved to be a huge success with the bands and audiences which had travelled from far and wide to enjoy the popular festival.

Ribble Valley Jazz and Blues Club chairman, Geoff Jackson, said: “This was, by far, the biggest and most successful jazz festival we have ever hosted. It was an absolute success with everyone enjoying themselves. We were blessed with good weather and there were large audiences appreciating memorable performances in different venues across Clitheroe and the Ribble Valley. It was amazing and there was great community spirit.”

He added: “I would like to thank local businesses, Ribble Valley Borough Council and Arts Council England for their support. Without help from these organisations, we wouldn’t be able to host such a grand event.”