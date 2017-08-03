Feast on this musical extravaganza

Have your say

The Grand is to be the home of a musical extravaganza in October.

Clitheroe Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival will wow audiences with a magical medley of music to suit all ages, provided by a line-up of legendary names and emerging artists.

Dr Feelgood. (s)

Among the acts promising a fun-filled day are Dr Feelgood, Danny Bryant, Red Butler, The Rainbreakers and The Blues Issue.

The festival will hit the Clitheroe venue on Sunday, October 15th from 2 - 10pm, with doors opening at 1-30pm.

Book an early bird ticket for £26 by visiting http://www.thegrandvenue.co.uk

Red Butler. (s)

The Rainbreakers. (s)