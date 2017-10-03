Eurovision winners promise to bring some 'Fizz' to Lancashire

Eighties favourites Bucks Fizz are back, and they start to tour once more as The Fizz this week.

Starting in Neath on Saturday, the band will come to Fleetwood's Marine Hall on Saturday 21 October.

The band announced their reunion in August this year, along with a new single "Dancing In The Rain" and album.

Bucks Fizz became one of the UK's biggest pop acts after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 1981 with their famous skirt-ripping dance routine.

Their song, Making Your Mind Up, went to number one in nine countries, and was followed by hit singles including My Camera Never Lies and Land of Make Believe.

More than 30 years on, the original members of Bucks Fizz - Cheryl Baker & Jay Aston, are joined by founder member Mike Nolan and lifelong friend Bobby McVay, and are still ripping skirts off to cheers from thousands of fans old and new.