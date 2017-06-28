Ed Sheeran announces stadium tour

If you missed his headline showing at Glastonbury catch the troubadour next year as he heads out on his biggest tour to date.

Kicking-off at Belfast’s Boucher Playing Fields on May 9, Ed will follow with shows in Manchester at the Etihad Stadium on May 24, Glasgow's Hampden Park on June 1 and St James' Park in Newcastle on June 8. This will be followed by two dates at Wembley Stadium in London on June 15 and 16, before closing at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on June 22.

General sale of tickets commences on Saturday, July 8 at 10am, except Belfast, which will be on sale at 9am on the same date. Head to www.edsheeran.com to get yours. Please note there will be no presales for this tour.

Sheeran's grand tour - which is on course to become the UK's biggest tour routing of next year – closely follows his phenomenal Glastonbury headline performance. Commanding thousands at the Pyramid Stage on Sunday evening, pulling in one of the festivals’ biggest-ever crowds, and with over three million viewers tuning in from home, Ed continues his rise as one of the world’s most successful and unique musical talents.

Next year’s tour will see 26-year-old Ed return to Wembley Stadium for the first time since his record-breaking stint in 2015, when he became the first-ever artist to play the stadium solo (with just his loop pedal and guitar) over three consecutive, sold out nights.

Ed and his team have a strict stance against anyone using secondary ticketing websites for profit. On this tour, any tickets that are resold will not be valid unless they are bought and sold through Ed’s official resale partner, Twickets, which allows fan-to-fan sales at face value plus booking fee only – this means no profit to touts and no-one getting ripped off. On all the stadium dates you will be required to bring your tickets, booking confirmation and credit card, plus a valid form of ID or you will not be granted entry to the show.