Is Denny's coming to Lancashire?

Breakfast will never be the same
The first Denny's restaurant in the UK has been announced, with the promise of many more to come.

Famous for big American breakfasts of bacon, eggs (over-easy), sausages and sky-high stacks of syrup-drenched pancakes, their restaurants are strictly for the hungry. A new Twitter account announcing the newest US brand takeover has certainly caused some excitement, and has left us with a question bigger than their burgers: are they coming to Lancashire?