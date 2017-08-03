Grant's whisky launches the greatest job interview in the world

Grant's is searching for a new Global Brand Ambassador for 2018 and this extraordinary role needs an interview to match - an all-expenses-paid trip to take Grant's to the world

Forget CVs, Grant's is looking to test the mettle of their candidates on location at some of the world's most exciting cities, armed with a suitcase of Grant's whisky.

Applications are now open for the interview of a lifetime - a 10-day world tour - launched by Grant's Whisky as part of its search for a new Global Brand Ambassador for 2018.

In a job interview like no other, three final candidates will each travel to a trio of countries, ranging from Colombia to Poland, India and South Africa equipped with a suitcase full of Grant's to share with the friends they're yet to meet.

Their journey will echo the legendary trip taken in 1909 by Charles Grant Gordon, the son in law of the founder of Grant's Whisky, William Grant.

Charles set sail with a suitcase of Grant's and an ambition to introduce it to the world. 110 years later, Grant's chosen Global Brand Ambassador will follow in his footsteps throughout 2018.

The Grant's Global Brand Ambassador needs to be resourceful, charismatic, talented, and have a passion for writing, travelling and mixology. Putting these traits to the ultimate test, the final three candidates will need to use their suitcase of Grant's as bargaining power, swapping drams for unforgettable adventures that take whisky to the world.

If this is the interview, imagine what the job is like.

Oliver Dickson, Global Brand Director, explains: "The role goes way beyond being able to make great cocktails. We're looking for somebody to embody the 'Stand Together' spirit of the brand and who can spearhead Grant's into the next stage of its global journey.

"In today's society, lots of people seek more flexibility and adventure from their work than a 9 to 5 day in an office. This job offers travel, freedom, independence and a good salary too! We wanted an interview process to match the exciting and challenging nature of the role."