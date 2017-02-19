Discover just what Bowland has to offer

Dark Sky discovery; family-friendly walks; seasonal wildlife and over 70 Festival Bowland events – including a world premiere - are just a few of the things featured in 2017’s Discover Bowland brochure.

Local businesses, tourism staff, event organisers and community members celebrated the release of the brand new guide, which was launched recently at Holmes Mill in Clitheroe – one of several venues owned by Bowland Experience member, James’ Places.

Forest of Bowland AONB Officer, Elliott Lorimer, said: “The Discover Bowland guide is an important shop window for us as it’s full of information about where to go and what to do. It also helps us to support local businesses and communities by encouraging sustainable tourism in this very special area.”

The publication showcases the landscape, wildlife, people and places of the Forest of Bowland, which covers 312 square miles of breath-taking Lancashire and North Yorkshire countryside.

The AONB is a fantastic spot for walking and offers many opportunities for wildlife-spotting. It is also home to an enviable range of cafes, pubs and restaurants, many of which champion local food and drink.

Heidi Kettle, Group Marketing Manager for James’ Places said: “We strongly believe in sourcing as much of our food hall produce from the Bowland area as possible, so hosting the launch at Holmes Mill was a great chance to meet other local businesses and producers and pass on our message.”

The guide has been written with both residents and visitors in mind, offering ideas for afternoon tea stops, tips for star gazing, wildlife highlights and a whole range of Festival Bowland events.

With so many walking options to choose from in Bowland, Lancashire County Council Head Ranger, Andy Greenwood, shares one of his favourite routes and offers some useful advice for dog lovers out and about with their four-legged friends.

A special Faces of Bowland feature catches up with five people who know Bowland intimately – either through their work, or because of their passion for its landscape and wildlife, and often both!

Music of the Forest takes a look at the inspiration behind a brand new choral work commissioned by William, 16th Lord of Bowland, and set to music by Lakeland composer, Christopher Gibbs. Songs of Bowland evokes the landscape and history of this beautiful area and has its first ever performance in Slaidburn on June 15th.

If you’re out and about in Bowland and need to top up your energy levels – or just feel like a little indulgence – the guide’s list of cafes and pubs offering mouth-watering afternoon treats is a must.

And keen photographers have the chance to see their images appearing on the Forest of Bowland AONB website – or even in next year’s Champion Bowland charity calendar.

The free guide is available from Visitor Information Centres in and around the AONB and also from a range of local venues, businesses and accommodation providers. An on-line version is available on the Forest of Bowland AONB website at www.forestofbowland.com along with a full calendar of Festival Bowland events.