Clitheroe set to host regular Farmers’ Market

Foodies will soon be able to indulge in local and fresh produce.

A regular Farmers’ Market is set to launch in Clitheroe.

Due to the current decrease in footfall on the market, particularly in the bullring section, a decision has been made to host a Farmers’s Market either on a Thursday or Saturday. Plans are at early stage, but it is believed there will be around 15 local stalls.

Plans for a Farmers’ Market in the town were discussed at Ribble Valley Borough Council’s Health and Housing Committee meeting.

Head of environmental health services, Heather Coar, said: “A Farmers’ Market within Clitheroe is not a new thing, however, the manner in which this would be supported will change significantly. The original Farmers’ Market of Clitheroe was traditionally held on a Wednesday at Silverwoods Antique Centre based on the Clitheroe Auction Site.

“Following the successful Clitheroe Christmas Market, the decision to hold a Farmers’ Market not only encourages income to the council, but also to stallholders, cabin holders and most importantly retail establishments within Clitheroe. Street markets are a vibrant part of the community life and can play an important role in area of regeneration by making a visible and powerful contribution to the economic social life within town.

“A market offers cheap, fresh food, attracting footfall to the town centres and encourages shoppers to buy from neighbouring shops. They are an important mix that town centres need to attract shoppers and provide consumer choice and should be complementary to other form of retail.”

She added: “Over the past 15 years or so, traditional markets are experiencing significant decline. The Christmas market has highlighted that Clitheroe has the ability to contribute and create and attractive, prosperous, vibrant, safe and strong community market where people want to visit, work and do business.”

The closest Farmers’ Market to Clitheroe is Whalley Village Food Market. This is run from March 1st to November 30th.”