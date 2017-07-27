Become one of the country set

There’s a real taste of countryside life coming to the north west next month, and you could win one of five pairs of adult day tickets.

The Lowther Show takes place across the weekend of August 12 and 13 and one of the main attractions is the Hound Show – in conjunction with the Central Committee of Fell Packs and by kind permission of the Lowther Estate, near Penrith.

It offers a fantastic opportunity for various member hunts to get together, speak with sponsors and visitors within the dedicated marquee and find out everything there is to know about the types of hounds competing in this year’s show.

With some of hunting’s finest set to judge, including those from the Foxhounds and the Harehounds, the 2017 Lowther Hound Show is a must see event.

Don’t forget to check out the Lowther Hunt Singing Competition too, which takes place across the weekend.

Organised by Country Voices, the Lowther Hunt Singers will be situated in the Hunting Marquee following the Foxhound Show and the Parade of Hounds.

The Lowther Hound Show invites everybody to get involved and take part in the judging, with an Amateur Judging Competition involving the fell packs taking place on the Sunday of the show.

After the parade on the Sunday the public will get to judge their choice of first, second and third-placed bitch hounds for each pack.

New for 2017, the Lowther Hound Show is delighted to welcome the Scottish Championship over the weekend of the Lowther Show.

Judging for Foxhound Shows is on Saturday, August 12 and includes fellhounds, hillhounds, Welsh foxhounds and studbook foxhounds. There is also a Foxhound Junior Handlers Competition on Saturday. Harehound Shows judging is on Sunday, August 13 with beagles and harriers.

FIVE PAIRS OF ADULT DAY TICKETS TO BE WON

For your chance to win, just answer this simple question:

On which day is the judging for the Foxhound Shows?

Please email your answer, along with your name, email and postal address and mobile number – putting ‘Lowther’ in the subject field – to helen.nicholas@jpress.co.uk by noon on Monday, July 31.

Editor’s decision is final. Usual LP rules