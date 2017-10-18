Nick Knowles unveils his debut music video

DIY SOS host Nick Knowles has unveiled his first music video ahead of the release of his debut album.

He has covered Robert Palmer's 1978 song Every Kinda People, which he has said represents his "ethos in life".

"It's an inclusive song that represents the struggle everyone has every day to say what they mean and mean what they say," he added.

"I just love this song."

Knowles plays the guitar in the video along with a band, and shows off his deep vocal style, which he has said is "very different" from other voices in pop.

The 55-year-old might be best known for hosting BBC shows including long-running renovation programme DIY SOS and gameshow Who Dares Wins, but he has long been interested in music.

After years of keeping his talents largely under wraps, he will release his debut album Every Kind Of People - comprised of covers of some of his favourite songs - in November.

Knowles said: "Music has always been a major part of my life since I picked up a guitar when I was 14 but it's always been a private thing.

"I've turned up at gigs without anybody knowing and plugged in my guitar."

He said: "I have a very different voice to pop, so it was important for me that this album had to come from me and has songs that I've played over the years.

"Make You Feel My Love was the first song I performed for Universal, so it was this song that convinced us all that we should make an album.

"The Adele version is probably best known, but of course it was originally a Bob Dylan track.

"It had a deeper voice on it and it is full of real emotion."

:: Nick Knowles - Every Kind Of People is released on November 10.