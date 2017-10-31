ITV commissions a new series of Cold Feet

Cold Feet is to continue its successful revival with another new series.

The comedy drama returned for a sixth series in 2016 after a 13-year absence from television screens, and a further series aired this year.

Both were ratings winners and ITV has now announced that a fresh six-part run will air in 2018.

The show stars James Nesbitt, Hermione Norris, Fay Ripley, John Thomson and Robert Bathurst, with the five friends now fifty-somethings battling the stresses and strains of middle age.

The new series will go into production next spring in Manchester.

Writer and creator Mike Bullen said: "I'm delighted that viewers still feel invested in the lives and loves of our imperfect heroes. And I'm excited that we're being given the opportunity to tell the next chapter of their stories.

"We've got plenty of trials and tribulations in store for them as they navigate their way through middle age, and more than a few laughs and tears along the way."

ITV's senior drama commissioner Victoria Fea said: "The nation's love affair with Cold Feet continues, and we're thrilled to announce a new series for 2018.

"Mike Bullen's honest depiction of enduring friendship has a very special place in the audience's affections."