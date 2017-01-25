Film and relaxed time for dementia sufferers at The Dukes, Lancaster

Join the ‘High Society’ at The Dukes this February at a special daytime film screening.

The musical remake of The Philadelphia Story is the latest film to be screened as part of The Dukes pioneering ‘A Life More Ordinary’ scheme presented in association with Age UK Lancashire for those living with dementia.

High Society (U) is being screened on February 27 and stars Grace Kelly, Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong and features songs such as True Love, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and Well, Did You Evah!

There is a relaxed atmosphere, so people may move around and come and go as they please and the interval has live entertainment.

Tea, coffee and pastries are available in the bar, free for ticket holders from 12.30pm.

The film begins at 2pm and finishes around 4.10pm. Admission is £4 (carers go free).

For more information please contact 01524 598500.