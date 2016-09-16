Call for Christmas craft makers

Craft makers from throughout the North West are invited to take part in a Christmas extravaganza at Clitheroe Market this festive season.

The market will host “Northern Star”, a celebration of all things crafty and Christmas on four Saturdays from November 26th to December 17th.

And the region’s best craftmakers are being offered stalls at the event for just £150 plus VAT for all four Saturdays.

The glittering event, which is still at the planning stage, will feature celebrity appearances, attractions galore and fantastic festive lighting.

Heather Coar, head of environmental health at Ribble Valley Borough Council, said: “We are aiming to host one of the best Christmas markets ever in Clitheroe and are inviting the region’s top craftworkers to take advantage of a fabulous opportunity to showcase their goods at what promises to be a fantastic event with plenty of footfall.”

If you are a craftworker and interested in taking part, contact Ribble Valley Borough Council for an application pack on 01200 425111.