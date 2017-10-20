Bruno Tonioli to miss Strictly Come Dancing this weekend

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli will not appear on the programme this weekend due to his busy work schedule, the BBC has said.

A Strictly spokesperson told the Press Association: "As was always the plan, Bruno Tonioli is not on the judging panel this weekend due to a very busy work schedule.

"He will be back as normal for our Halloween special and the rest of the series."

He will not be replaced on the judging panel during his absence.

A tweet posted on the show's official Twitter account read: "NEWS: @BrunoTonioli won't be on the #Strictly judging panel this week, due to a busy work schedule. Hurry back for Halloween Bruno!"

It is the first time Tonioli, who has been a judge on the series since it began in 2004, will miss filming the show.

Along with Tonioli, the Strictly judging panel consists of Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell and new head judge Shirley Ballas, who replaced long-time Strictly star Len Goodman.

Last weekend's leaderboard champion Alexandra Burke, who scored 39 points for her jive, will be hoping to maintain her position when she and her partner Gorka Marquez perform a samba to Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran.

Other dances this weekend include a waltz from Aston Merrygold to Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling In Love, a charleston from Simon Rimmer to Gene Kelly's Fit As A Fiddle (And Ready For Love) and a rumba from Debbie McGee to Baby Can I Hold You by Tracy Chapman.

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins was the latest celebrity to be eliminated from the show.