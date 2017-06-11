Book review: That is Not My Unicorn

Go on admit it, we all love unicorns. And what better creature than this to feature as the 50th “That’s Not My’’ book.

It’s a sparkly, touchy-feely book which features a magical unicorn to talk about and a white mouse to find in each page.

Babies and toddlers will love it, touching the textured patches as they try to find the unicorn and holographic edges and a glittering cover make this a great addition to any bookshelf.

That is Not My Unicorn, published on July 5th, priced at £5.99 by www.usborne.co.uk

