Book review: Spain to Norway on a Bike Called Reggie

Cyclist Andrew Sykes had already had a few adventures before he embarked on a new challenge.

He exchanged his job as a teacher in Oxfordshire for an expedition on Reggie the bike and off he went from Tarifa in Spain to Nordkapp in Norway, from Europe's geographical south to its northernmost point.

The armchair reader can join Andrew and Reggie as they battle across 800 km of Europe, through mountains, valleys, forests and the open plan, proving no matter where you are headed for, life on two wheels is full of surprises.

Spain to Norway on a Bike Called Reggie, £9.99, www.summersdale.com

@EmojiAdventurer