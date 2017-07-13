Book review: Snowball Oranges by Peter Kerr

Author Peter Kerr is my kind of guy. I just love his books and especially the titles he picks for them.

Peter and his family left bonnie Scotland some years ago to live in a secluded valley on the island of Mallorca. They had a lot to endure, especially since the weather was as bad as in Britain.

They bought an orange farm, which proved to be a bit of a lemon, but soon decided the best way to deal with it all was laughter. So they faced a local dish of rats and the live-chicken-down-a-chimney technique of household maintenance with humour.

And all this was helped by some friendly neighbours. Snowball Oranges is a hilarious book, full of fun and colour.

Snowball Oranges by Peter Kerr, £9.99, www.summersdale.com

