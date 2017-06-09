Book review: Italy: Abruzzo by Luciano Di Gregorio

Italy, one of favourite countries. Always full of passion and fun. So where is Abruzzo?

Well its in the central peninsula and in 2009, the region suffered a massive earthquake. Bit its back on its feet and after reading Luciano’s guidebook, it’s definitely on my list of places to visit.

With all Bradt Guides, its well researched and full of fascinating facts and tips. The guide and Luciano take you to the majestic castles, picturesque medieval villages, historic cities and pristine coast.

There’s beautiful mountains and natural reserves too and a fantastic gastronomic culture too. Walker can enjoy great peaks, skiers too and there are some fabulous beaches. The guide is the third edition and packed with tips and a cultural insight into what looks a wonderful place – just need to start saving up!

Italy: Abruzzo by Luciano Di Gregorio, £16.99, published by www.bradtguides.com

@EmokiAdventurer