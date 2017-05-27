Book review: Admissions: A Life In Brain Surgery by Henry Marsh

There is nothing worse than being outdoors in the middle of no-where and your equipment or clothing rips.

We all need one to function and Henry Marsh has spent his lifetime working with them.

His life as a neuro surgeon has seen Marsh experience exhilarating highs and devastating lows. Now retired and through his work in Nepal and Ukraine, Marsh has reflected on his 40 years of work through his book.

It's a fascinating and deeply personal memoir and is full of memories of his work from his days as a fresh faced student to the difficult problems he faced during his profession.

The book also explores the difficulties of a profession which deals in probabilities rather than certainties and where the overwhelming urge to prolong life can come at a tragic cost for both patients and their loved ones.

Admissions: A Life In Brain Surgery by Henry Marsh, published by Weidenfeld and Nicholson, hardback is £16.99, ebook, £8.99, www.orionbooks.co.uk

