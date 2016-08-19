Re-Enter sandman - Metallica return with new album

Heavy metal group Metallica have announced they are releasing their first album in eight years.

The veteran US rockers, who have won multiple Grammys and sold tens of millions of records around the world, revealed details of Hardwired ... To Self-Destruct, the long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic.

In a statement on their website, the group said their 11th studio album - which will contain two discs and nearly 80 minutes of music - was “a long time coming” and is set for release on November 18.

The music video for the album’s first track, Hardwired, was also posted on YouTube.

It is the longest period fans have had to wait for a new Metallica album since the group formed in 1981.

The band’s current line-up includes singer-guitarist James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo.