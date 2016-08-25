Dave Wakeling’s The English Beat skanking their way to 53 Degrees

The English Beat - starring original songwriter and lead-singer of The Beat, Dave Wakeling - have announced their UK tour heading to 53 Degrees in Preston on Thursday September 22nd.

Dave Wakeling – the songwriter and lead-singer of The Beat - returns to the UK this September for a full UK tour, where he will be showcasing new material due for release in 2017.

The singer, songwriter and guitarist behind the biggest 1980’s 2-Tone Band, The Beat, known in the US as The English Beat, Dave Wakeling is the consummate showman, touring the world with an all-star line-up, performing all the hits of The Beat, General Public and a host of new songs.

The English Beat will play an extensive run of UK dates including shows in Liverpool, Newcastle, Cardiff, and London, and Dave’s hometown and the birthplace of many Beat lyrics and classics, Birmingham.

The band has been busy in the studio working on their first new album in 30 years, due for release in February 2017, titled ‘Here We Go Love’.

With a unique energy, pure melody, passion and politics, it’s impossible to forget the genius of UK Top 10 singles, ‘Mirror in the Bathroom’, ‘Hands Off She’s Mine’ and ‘Too Nice To Talk To’, before The Beat disbanded in 1983.

“I am very excited to be coming back to the UK to play shows and to get to introduce the songs from our upcoming new album. We have been in summer training, with shows with ub40, b52’s, culture club and train, and the band is in tip top form and ready to rock, steady!” Dave Wakeling.

SEPTEMBER TOUR DATES:

Friday 16th September – Concorde 2, Brighton

Saturday 17th September – Skabour Festival, Folkstone

Sunday 18th September – The Forum, Tunbridge Wells www.twforum.co.uk

Tuesday 20th September – Fibbers, York

Wednesday 21st September – The Magnet, Liverpool

Thursday 22nd September – 53 Degrees, Preston

Friday 23rd September – Robin 2, Wolverhampton

Saturday 24th September – The Windsor, Fife

Sunday 25th September – Volunteer Hall, Galashiels

Tuesday 27th September – Think Tank, Newcastle

Wednesday 28th September – Trades Club, Hebden Bridge http://thetradesclub.com

Thursday 29th September – Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

Friday 30th September – Crauford Arms, Milton Keynes

OCTOBER TOUR DATES:

Saturday 1st October – Birmingham O2 Institute, Birmingham

Monday 3rd October – Ruby Lounge, Manchester

Tuesday 4th October – Komedia, Bath

Wednesday 5th October – Rescue Room, Nottingham

Friday 7th October – The Zone Night Club, Redruth http://broadbeat.co.uk

Saturday 8th October – The Garage, London