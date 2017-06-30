Youngsters invited to join the ‘All-Stars’

Ribblesdale Wanderers was the centre of attention with the visit of ‘All-Stars’ - the fun, active form of the game for five to eight-year-olds.

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) launched the nationwide entry-level participation programme for cricket, with the aim of getting 50,000 boys and girls excited by the game this year.

Parents can register their kids to take part via allstarscricket.co.uk.

The programme will be running at Ribblesdale on Friday at 6-15 p.m. with the emphasis placed firmly on learning how to play the game in a fun, safe and inclusive environment.

Meanwhile, the Wanderers senior side lost by four wickets against Earby at the Applegarth on Saturday.