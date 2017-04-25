Wins for Read and Padiham on opening day of season

Read got off to winning ways under new skipper Andrew Rushton in the Ribblesdale Cricket League as they saw off Brinscall at Whalley Road.

The hosts were bowled out for 147 but Matthew Walker did enough damage with the ball to secure a 17-run triumph.

Rushton also took a couple of wickets before Will Wrathall ended the away side’s challenge by taking the final scalp.

However, Read lost out to St Annes in the first round of the ECB National Knockout 24 hours later.

Ben Gorton reached 60 for the visitors as they were bowled out for 182.

However, the hosts prevailed having swung the pendulum in their favour in the latter stage of the innings.

Elsewhere, Padiham claimed victory in a final over thriller against Whalley at Station Road.

Visiting professional Brady Barends hit 49 as they posted 145-8 off their 45 overs.

Professional Toby Bulcock top-scored with 36 for the hosts while last man standing Sam Gorton made 25 as they threatened to snatch victory.

However, Whalley fell agonisingly short when closing on 144-9 having required eight off the final over.