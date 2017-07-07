Whalley overwhelm Earby to reach the Twenty20 quarters

Whalley are through to the quarter-finals of the Twenty20 following a resounding nine-wicket win over Earby at Station Road.

The visitors were completely overwhelmed in the Ribble Valley as they were wiped out inside 15 overs with just 45 runs on the board.

As soon as Toby Bulcock made the breakthrough Earby’s wickets tumbled at a frenetic rate. Whalley’s amateur bowler went on to take 3-9 from just 2.2 overs while Kye Stevens added another impressive spell in taking 4-8 from three overs.

Stevens (15 not out) and Stuart Crabtree (20) almost got the job done in their opening wicket stand but Bulcock helped them over the line and in to the knockout stages.

Richard Lamb’s side, though, couldn’t repeat that winning feeling when looking to end Settle’s unbeaten run in the Ribblesdale Cricket League.

The skipper top scored with an unbeaten knock of 57 in the home side’s 153-9 finish while Sam Sweeney added 25.

However, the top half of Settle’s batting order shared the runs to secure a six-wicket victory.

William Davidson (41) and Sadrian Ward (28) put on 74 for the opening wicket while Hammad ul Hassan (18), Robbie Davidson (40 not out) and Thomas Strickland (21 not out) all contributed.

Whalley take on Section B leaders Padiham at the Arbories on Saturday.

Fixtures: Baxenden v Ribblesdale Wanderers; Cherry Tree v Brinscall; Euxton v Salesbury; Feniscowles v Earby; Oswaldtwistle Immanuel v Barnoldswick; Padiham v Whalley; Settle v Read.