Whalley earn quarter-final berth after easing past Baxenden

Whalley beat Baxenden by six wickets on Saturday at Station Road to claim a quarter-final berth in the Ramsbottom Cup.

In their final Group Three tie, it was winner-takes-all, with both sides still in the running to advance.

Baxenden batted first and were dismissed for just 107 in 36.3 overs.

Baxenden were in trouble from the off and never recovered, with the 25-partnership between Ben Swindells (13) and Matthew Austin (9) for the sixth wicket their best stand.

Alex Marcroft top-scored with 23, with Sam Sweeney taking 3-18.

Simon Gorton, professional Toby Bulcock and Robbie Read all claimed two wickets.

Whalley knocked off the target for the loss of four wickets with almost 18 overs to spare.

Opener Mark Fallon made 23, Stuart Crabtree 56 – from 39 balls – and skipper Richard Lamb 20 to take Whalley into the last eight, where they will travel to Victory Park to face Barnoldswick on Sunday, JUune 18th, with a reserve date of Sunday, June 25th.

Tomorrow night, Whalley host Ribblesdale Wanderers in the Twenty20 competition, before another home date as they entertain Brinscall in the league on Saturday.