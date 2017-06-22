Whalley adapting to the dizzy heights in both league and cup

Here’s hoping that the squad at Station Road don’t suffer from vertigo because Whalley are riding high in a number of competitions at present.

The senior side are just five points off Section A leaders Settle as things stand and have moved another step closer to reaching the Ramsbottom Cup final which they’ll host.

Whalley made it six wins from seven games in the Ribblesdale Cricket League, moving up to 75 points with victory over Euxton.

James Galling was the stand out performer in the home side’s innings as they culminated on 164-8. Toby Bulcock and Sam Sweeney then impressed in the defence, taking 6-40 and 4-54 respectively.

And the confidence from that victory clearly swept in to Sunday’s cup tie as they beat Barnoldswick by five wickets in the quarter-final at Victory Park.

Chasing the home side’s 204-run total, Mark Fallon (32), Stuart Crabtree (61) and skipper Richard Lamb (62 not out) did the business with the bat to set up a semi-final with Feniscowles at the War Memorial Ground next month.

Whalley host Padiham in the Twenty20 competition tomorrow evening before travelling to New Lane to tackle Oswaldtwistle Immanuel on Saturday.