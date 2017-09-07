Wanderers put themselves in title contention with victory

Ribblesdale Wanderers capitalised on defeats for Section B leaders Padiham and promotion rivals Baxenden to transform the title chase in to a three horse race.

Ian Britcliffe’s men, who welcome the table toppers to Church Meadow on the final day of the season on September 16th, moved within striking distance with a commanding win at home to Baxenden.

Five points now separate the top three with only two games remaining, though Cherry Tree and Earby could still conceivably have a say on proceedings.

But Wanderers looked after number one and strengthened their own position when triumphing by a 96-run margin in the Ribble Valley.

Bernard Vorster top scored for the locals with a 70 ball knock of 47 while Mack Spencer (28), Ryan Canning (26) and Martin Briggs (27) all contributed to a 155 finish.

That total may have been higher had it not been for Gary Sudworth’s intervention as he took 5-41 from 15 overs while Matthew Austin added 3-17 from a six over spell.

The home side had Michael English to thank for wrapping things up early on in the reply as the young Scotsman tore through the opponent’s batting line with figures of 7-24 from 12.5 overs.