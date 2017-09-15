Unbeaten Raiders seal title

Ribble Valley Raiders Under 11s maintained their 100% league record by defeating Cherry Tree in their final league match to clinch the league title .

Head coach Farouk Hussain said: “The boys have had another great season and put in consistently good performances, of which they can be immensely proud.”

The Raiders recently enjoyed three wins on a tour of Yorkshire.

A narrow victory in the opening fixture at Skipton was made even more special by Chris Broome bagging a hat-trick. The following day a more emphatic win at Heworth resulted, incredibly, with identical twin James Broome matching the bowling feat of his brother!

The third game against a strong Burley in Wharfedale outfit tested the Raiders but they again came out on top.