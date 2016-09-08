Turf Moor to welcome region’s Olympians

Burnley Football Club will celebrate the region’s Olympic heroes during the half-time interval of games against Hull City and Watford.

Bronze medallist Sophie Hitchon will attend Turf Moor on Saturday alongside the Ribble Valley’s modern pentathlon star Samantha Murray.

Samantha Murray

Hitchon set a new British hammer record on the very last throw of the Games in Rio to bump herself up to a podium finish in an exhilarating finale to the competition.

Hitchon launched the hammer out to 74.54 metres to move from sixth place to third and become the first British woman to win an Olympic medal in the discipline.

Meanwhile Murray, who claimed silver over the five-discipline event at London 2012, sealed another top 10 finish in Brazil, two years after being crowned World champion.

It will then be the turn of the men as gold medallist Steven Burke and silver medallist Jon Schofield will parade their prizes at the break of the televised Premier League fixture against Watford on Monday, September 26th.

Great Britain's (left-right) Steven Burke, Owain Doull, Ed Clancy and Sir Bradley Wiggins with their gold medals following victory in the men's team pursuit final on the seventh day of the Rio Olympics Games, Brazil. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday August 12, 2016. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Burke, alongside Team GB team-mates Sir Bradley Wiggins, Ed Clancy and Owain Doull, cruised home in the last lap of the men’s Team Pursuit to clinch gold against Australia in a scintillating final to retain the title won at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

And Schofield, of Sawley, upgraded his bronze from four years ago to seal a runner-up finish in the K2 200m alongside sprint partner Liam Heath.

At Rio’s stunning Lagoa the British kayakers secured a podium spot in a dramatic finish to the race.

The pair crossed the line in 32.368 seconds, behind champions Spain, but they had to wait nervously to see if they had finished in the medal places, with a frantic finish meaning just 0.12 seconds split fifth and second.