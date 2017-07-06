Season could be “very special” says the skipper

Paul Gaskell admits that it would be “very special” if Clitheroe were to progress to the latter stages of both regional and county competitions this term.

While the club cranked up the pressure on Lancashire League leaders Darwen with a comfortable victory over Rawtenstall, they also made it to the quarter-finals of both the Twenty20 and the LCB Knockout Cup.

The Pride of Pendle Group winners hit the highest score of the season when finishing on 205-5 in their 95-run win at Nelson.

Professional Fawad Alam hit five sixes and five fours in his 44 ball knock of 82. Jack Dewhurst (37) put on 80 for the third wicket with Alam.

Charlie Dewhurst (31) and Tom Lord (30)also contributed.

Harrison Phelan, who will captain Lancashire Under 19s in their match against New South Wales Combined High Schools’ touring team at Todmorden on July 10th and 11th, took 3-44, Alam 2-3 and Sam Halstead 2-13 in the reply.

Clitheroe then beat Rawtenstall by eight wickets as Marcus Sharp took a league best 5-21 and Halstead claimed 3-46 to dismiss the hosts for 81.

Charlie Dewhurst then hit six fours and a six in an unbeaten 50 made from 67 balls to secure victory in the 17th over.

Finally, Alam’s unbeaten knock of 117 inspired Clitheroe to an 80-run win over Longridge at Chatburn Road to cement a tie against Lowerhouse on July 23rd. Awad then took 3-13 while Phelan added 4-37 from a nine-over spell.

Ahead of Friday’s clash with Burnley in the Twenty20, Gaskell said: “It was a defining weekend. “Both quarter-finals will be a tough test because they’re in good form at the moment. If you want to go all the way in any competition you’ve got to beat the best.

“It would be very special to reach the final stages. It would be fantastic from the club’s point of view. We just want to keep progressing and we’re only two wins away from the final.

“We would’ve snapped your hand off to be in this position at this stage of the season before it all started.

“We’re within touching distance in a number of competitions. It’s going really well and we couldn’t have asked for any more.”

Clitheroe entertain Church at home on Saturday.

l Clitheroe are expecting a bumper crowd for their T20 quarter final showdown against Burnley tomorrow night.

The Friday night fixtures have proved hugely popular at Chatburn Road in recent years and the club hopes this will be no exception.

The game starts at 6-15 p.m., and a barbeque is planned while there will be pies on sale in the clubhouse.

On the bar, an extensive wine list is on offer courtesy of D Byrne Fine Wines, beers from Bowland Brewery along with the popular range of cans from just £1.50.