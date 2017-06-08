Salesbury’s Mercer hits ton in dead rubber

In Group One of the Ramsbottom Cup, the quarter-final places were already claimed by Brinscall and Read, but Salesbury won at home to Stacksteads in their final group game.

Salesbury batted first and made 244-8, as Andrew Mercer hit 113 from 103 balls – with 12 fours and three sixes.

Peter Richardson added 31, Alastair Holgate 23 and Max Wyn-Jones 21.

Stacksteads were all out for 163 in reply as Holgate and Callum Boardman both took three wickets each.

On Friday night, Salesbury won by six wickets at Feniscowles in the Twenty20, after restricting their hosts to 119-5.

Salesbury are at Cherry Tree tomorrow night in the Twenty20, and host the same side in the league on Saturday.