Salesbury dragged into deep trouble

Salesbury have been dragged into deep waters as their hopes of survival in Section A were deflated when Oswaldtwistle Immanuel came out on top in the basement battle.

Chris Riley’s side were beaten comprehensively at New Lane, and as a result joined Euxton in the relegation zone, meaning they now have two games remaining to beat the drop.

The visitors were bowled out having posted 95 runs, a target the home side eclipsed before the halfway point of their innings and with just three wickets down.

The result threatened Salesbury’s future in the top flight as they were leapfrogged by their opponents who now hold a three-point advantage.