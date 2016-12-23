Rovers star hands out Red Caps’ awards

Blackburn Rovers centre back Scott Wharton was special guest at the Annual Evening Presentation Awards for Salesbury Cricket Club.

The former junior and senior member provided the youngsters with a few words of advice on how to realise their full potential, but, most importantly, enjoy the wonderful game of cricket.

The Ribchester Road Club has a strong Junior Section, with teams competing in the Lancashire Colts League at Under 11s, Under 13s and Under 15s, with an Under 9s team entered in the Ribblesdale League.

There is also a rapidly expanding Girls Team known as the Salesbury Scarlets.

In conjunction with Wharton, the President, John Blackman, thanked all the players, coaches, parents and everyone who had helped the 2016 season be a tremendous success.

He wished everyone well for 2017, and for all players to work hard at their game.

The individual awards were as follows:

Under 11s Batting Daniel Rawson; Under 11s Bowling Callum Redhead; Under 13s Batting Jacob Mithoo; Under 13s Bowling Daniel Rawson; Under 15s Batting Benjamin Riley; Under 15s Bowling Oliver Rawson.

In addition the Salesbury Scarlets and Under 9s were all presented with medals in recognition of their efforts throughout the season.

And the Riley Trophy for the Junior Cricketer that, in the opinion of the coaches, has shown great attitude, endeavour and participation through the season was presented to Joshua Ridge.

Blackman added: “It makes me very proud to see a room full of youngsters who are enjoying their cricket and looking to progress, hopefully, to senior level, while embracing the attributes of what is a fantastic Club.

“As a club, Salesbury is continually looking forward and is very ambitious for the future at both junior and senior levels.”

Both Junior and Senior winter programmes will recommence in the New Year, and the club would like to thank all its sponsors, and in particular the main sponsor The Surface Print Company, for their continued support.