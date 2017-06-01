Read skipper Rushton has got silverware in his sights

Read skipper Andrew Rushton is looking to capitalise on Clitheroe’s absence this season to secure some long-overdue silverware.

The current Lancashire League leaders had been dominant for some time, collecting six trophies in the previous four campaigns, and that success severely restricted their rivals.

The Whalley Road outfit were one of those to suffer, picking up just one prize in the last 12 seasons.

That came in the form of the Twenty20 crown in 2014, the club’s first reward since winning the Senior Division in 2004.

Rushton said: “We would love to win the league. That would be great but we’ve just got to take each game as it comes and see where that takes us. We don’t want to look too far ahead.

“It would be nice to win some silverware. I think the club may have under-achieved slightly but we’ve had to compete with Clitheroe who have been strong for the last few years.

“We’ve finished second in three of the four years that they’ve won it. With them and Great Harwood gone it does open the door.

“We want to take it down to the wire. We don’t want to be playing for nothing. There’s plenty to play for this season. We need to keep breeding a winning mentality.”

And they’re certainly doing that at present, winning their last seven games across the board.

Read extended their unblemished start in Group One of the Twenty20 campaign, beating rivals Ribblesdale Wanderers by seven wickets.

Paid man Matt Walker was inspirational in a comprehensive victory over Feniscowles. The pro hit 110 in his side’s 286-run tally, smashing 11 fours and five sixes after facing 72 balls, before taking 4-39 with the ball to restrict the visitors to 133..

Baxenden were then well beaten at Back Lane as Josh Lavin top scored with an unbeaten 57 with Ben Gorton adding 37 and Walker and Carter both contributing 33 runs apiece beforehand.

William Wrathall helped Read defend their 203-6 total impeccably, claiming 5-42 from nine overs as Baxenden were wiped out for 179.

Meanwhile, Read travel to the Arbories to face Padiham in the Twenty20 tomorrow before hosting Brinscall in the Ramsbottom Cup on Saturday.